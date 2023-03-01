6.5-magnitude quake hits 104 km NW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea -- USGS

Xinhua) 14:01, March 01, 2023

HONG KONG, March 1 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 jolted 104 km NW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea at 05:36 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 582.6 km, was initially determined to be at 4.792 degrees south latitude and 149.58 degrees east longitude.

