5.6-magnitude quake hits off Fiji -- USGS

Xinhua) 15:24, February 27, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted off Fiji at 0640 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 548.13 km, was initially determined to be at 20.5315 degrees south latitude and 178.3629 degrees west longitude.

