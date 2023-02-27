Home>>
5.6-magnitude quake hits off Fiji -- USGS
15:24, February 27, 2023
HONG KONG, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted off Fiji at 0640 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 548.13 km, was initially determined to be at 20.5315 degrees south latitude and 178.3629 degrees west longitude.
