Aftermath of quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye
A vehicle with belongings runs past a destroyed building in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
A man walks past a tent in front of a destroyed building in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
People walk past temporary tents in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
Belongings are seen in a destroyed building in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
A man sits on the ground in front of a destroyed building in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
