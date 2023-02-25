Aftermath of quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye

Xinhua) 10:24, February 25, 2023

A vehicle with belongings runs past a destroyed building in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

A man walks past a tent in front of a destroyed building in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

People walk past temporary tents in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Belongings are seen in a destroyed building in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

A man sits on the ground in front of a destroyed building in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

