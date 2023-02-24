We Are China

Current situation in quake-hit Türkiye

Xinhua) 08:37, February 24, 2023

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows people clearing debris in quake-hit Adiyaman, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows people clearing debris in quake-hit Adiyaman, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows excavators clearing debris in quake-hit Adiyaman, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows people clearing debris in quake-hit Adiyaman, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows excavators clearing debris in quake-hit Adiyaman, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)