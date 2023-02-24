Home>>
Current situation in quake-hit Türkiye
(Xinhua) 08:37, February 24, 2023
The aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows people clearing debris in quake-hit Adiyaman, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
The aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows people clearing debris in quake-hit Adiyaman, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
The aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows excavators clearing debris in quake-hit Adiyaman, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
The aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows people clearing debris in quake-hit Adiyaman, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
The aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows excavators clearing debris in quake-hit Adiyaman, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Türkiye launches salary support scheme, bans layoffs in earthquake zone
- 6 killed, 296 injured in new quakes in Türkiye's Hatay: disaster agency
- Turkish president pledges to build new homes for displaced quake survivors in 1 year
- Chinese volunteers extend helping hand to quake-hit Türkiye
- Chinese rescue teams return home from quake-hit Türkiye
- Rescuers from E China's Zhejiang return home after completing rescue missions in Türkiye
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.