5.7-magnitude quake hits Oaxaca, Mexico -- USGS

Xinhua) 14:05, March 02, 2023

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Oaxaca, Mexico at 0440 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 87.729 km, was initially determined to be at 16.3541 degrees north latitude and 94.2685 degrees west longitude.

