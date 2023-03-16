7.0-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: CENC

Xinhua) 09:48, March 16, 2023

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand at 8:56 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 30.2 degrees south latitude and 176.05 degrees west longitude, said the CENC.

