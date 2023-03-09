5.1-magnitude quake hits Vilyuchinsk, Russia

Xinhua) 13:24, March 09, 2023

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 185 km from Vilyuchinsk, Russia, at 05:06 (0206 GMT) on Thursday, said the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 51.5247 degrees north latitude and 159.8668 degrees east longitude.

