6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks northern Philippines
(Xinhua) 14:11, June 15, 2023
MANILA, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 rocked Batangas province in the northern Philippines on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
The institute said the quake, which occurred at 10:19 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 103 km, about 4 km southwest of Calatagan town in Batangas province, southwest of Manila.
The institute said the tectonic quake could trigger aftershocks and cause damage. However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The quake was also felt in the Philippine capital.
