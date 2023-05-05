Mild earthquake hits Bangladeshi capital, no casualties reported

Xinhua) 16:49, May 05, 2023

DHAKA, May 5 (Xinhua) -- A 4.3-magnitude mild earthquake hit Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and parts of the South Asian country Friday morning, according to a meteorologist from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Abul Kalam Mallik, meteorologist from BMD, told journalists that the earthquake, which occurred around 6:00 a.m. local time, was at a depth of 10 km at its origin in Dohar on the outskirts of Dhaka.

The meteorologist said the epicenter was 14.2 kilometers away from Agargaon Seismic Center in the capital Dhaka.

Fire service officials in Dhaka said they have so far not received any report of damage or casualties.

