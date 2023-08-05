Shandong smashes Meizhou 6-1 in Chinese Super League
JINAN, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Shandong Taishan scored six goals at home to smash Meizhou Hakka 6-1, while Chengdu Rongcheng was defeated by Qingdao Hainiu 3-2 in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Friday.
Shandong had rolled up enough confidence as they got a win over Beijing Guoan in the last round. In the 16th minute, Moises' shot was blocked by Rade Dugalic, then he passed the ball to Marouane Fellaini, who finally broke the deadlock.
In the 21st minute, Moises shot outside the penalty zone and expanded the score to 2-0 before Liao Lisheng found the net in the 41st minute.
Shandong's attacking did not stop in the second half as Liu Binbin made the fourth goal in the 48th minute. In the 52nd minute, Tyrone Conraad's shot helped Meizhou cut the cushion to 4-1.
In the 84th minute, Fei Nanduo won a penalty for Shandong, Matheus Pato converted the spot kick.
In the injury time, Pato and Moises created chaos inside Meizhou's penalty zone, and Moises easily acquired his second goal in the game.
Elsewhere, Qingdao Hainiu defeated Chengdu Rongcheng 3-2, Beijing Guoan beat Henan FC 3-1, Changchun Yatai drew with Nantong Zhiyun 1-1, and Zhejiang FC defeated Wuhan Three Towns 2-1.
