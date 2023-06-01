Small town in E China witnesses booming cherry sales

Xinhua) 14:00, June 01, 2023

A fruit farmer picks cherries in Yanya Township of Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, May 31, 2023.

Cherry harvest is in full swing in Yanya Township. The local cherry market stretching for 3 kilometers has attracted buyers from all over the country.

Located in the hinderland of Yimeng Mountain, Yanya Township has been planting cherries since 1992. After more than 30 years of development, the planting area of cherry has reached 60,000 mu (4,000 hectares), making Yanya Township a famous "Cherry Town". In 2022, the transaction volume of the Yanya cherry market hit 712 million yuan. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on May 31, 2023 shows cherry orchards in Yanya Township of Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Fruit farmers trade at the local cherry market in Yanya Township of Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Fruit farmers sort freshly picked cherries with a machine in Yanya Township of Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Staff members of the local cherry market sort cherries in Yanya Township of Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on May 31, 2023 shows the local cherry market in Yanya Township of Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A buyer from Anhui Province carries cherries in the local cherry market in Yanya Township of Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

