Shandong cuisine's elegant delicacy: Braised sea cucumber with scallion

People's Daily Online) 14:03, May 25, 2023

Shandong cuisine, also known as "Lu Cai" in Chinese, is originated from the native cooking styles of east China's Shandong Province. It is one of the Eight Culinary Traditions of Chinese Cuisine and boasts a long history and a rich array of cooking methods. A signature dish of this tradition is braised sea cucumber with scallion.

Preparing this dish requires a series of meticulous steps. The sea cucumbers are first chopped into segments and briefly boiled. Following this, the scallions are sautéed in hot oil until golden and fragrant. The sea cucumbers and scallions are then gently cooked together in a seasoned broth. Once the sea cucumbers have absorbed the broth's flavors, the creation of this exquisite dish that tantalizes the taste buds is complete.

The selection of sea cucumber for this dish is crucial. Varieties hailing from northern China are preferred, with those from Shandong Province's coastal regions considered a top-quality choice, recognized for their luxurious texture and exceptional taste.

