Beef shank braised with spring water, a signature Jinan dish

People's Daily Online) 13:40, May 30, 2023

Jinan city in east China's Shandong Province teems with springs, large and small. Their sweet water is used in a signature Jinan dish, beef shank braised with spring water.

This dish features prime beef shanks from cattle in southwest Shandong Province and the freshwater of the Black Tiger Spring. Beef shanks are simmered in spring water for 40 minutes to fully blend the flavor of the beef with the sweetness of the water. Then just add a little salt, MSG and rod chili to enhance the fragrance of the ingredients.

When you try the iconic dish, you can experience the essence of Jinan city with your taste buds.

