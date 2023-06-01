Shandong guotie, a taste of home

People's Daily Online) 16:01, June 01, 2023

In east China's Shandong Province, every locale boasts its own unique breakfast specialty. Yet, one particular breakfast always evokes a heartfelt sense of home among locals.

"Guotie," a traditional staple of Shandong cuisine, is a distinctive pan-fried dumpling. Its elongated, half-moon shape is left open at both ends.

Stuffed with pork, guotie is complemented by Chinese chives, shrimp and eggs. When cooking the dish, arrange the wrapped guotie neatly one by one on the flat pan, and fry them until golden. Add a gentle sprinkle of water during the frying process, and then cover the pan. After approximately five minutes, the appetizing guotie with crispy wrappers and tender fillings is ready to be devoured.

To the people of Shandong, guotie signifies more than just a meal; it embodies an auspicious symbol of good fortune. Each bite leaves a lingering fragrance and unforgettable aftertaste, evoking a genuine taste of home.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)