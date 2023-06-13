Abundant harvest celebrated at China's largest seaweed production base

Aquaculture workers harvest seaweed in Rongcheng city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Li Xinjun)

In recent days, the seaweed farming base in Rongcheng city, east China's Shandong Province, has been bustling with activity as aquaculture workers make the most of favorable weather conditions to harvest seaweed. The sight of fishing boats filled to the brim with seaweed and returning to the harbor paints a striking scene.

Rongcheng is China's largest seaweed production area, often dubbed the "hometown of Chinese seaweed." Spread across an expansive 10,000-hectare area, Rongcheng's seaweed production base leads the country in both size and output. On an annual basis, Rongcheng contributes to 80 percent of the total seaweed output in Shandong Province and accounts for over 40 percent of the entire country's production.

