Craftsman in E China's Shandong carries forward 4,000-year-old black pottery making techniques

People's Daily Online) 17:34, August 01, 2023

Photo shows a black pottery ware. (Photo courtesy of the culture and tourism bureau of Chengwu county)

A craftsman in Chengwu county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province, has spent over 30 years carrying forward 4,000-year-old black pottery making techniques.

Wang Baoxiang developed a strong interest in pottery since childhood under the influence of his father, and began making black pottery in 1989.

Black pottery making techniques involve over 10 complex procedures, including wedging clay, trimming, carving, and firing.

To master the techniques, Wang consulted books and visited pottery factories in various regions. Through continuous research and innovation, he has developed a new generation of black pottery artworks based on traditional pottery making techniques.

"It takes at least 30 days to finish all the 10-plus procedures for making black pottery, all of which are done by hand, and no error is allowed for each step," Wang said.

Wang Baoxiang, a craftsman in Chengwu county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province, instructs a girl to make black pottery. (Photo courtesy of the culture and tourism bureau of Chengwu county)

According to him, the most important step is to strictly control the temperature and humidity during the firing process.

Wang runs a black pottery studio, which is open to tourists and students to better carry forward the black pottery making techniques.

"I hope that the younger generation will incorporate new ideas and make the traditional techniques shine with new vitality," Wang said.

