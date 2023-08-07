Home>>
24 injured in 5.5-magnitude earthquake in east China's Shandong
(Xinhua) 08:13, August 07, 2023
Rescuers gather in Wangdagua Town of Pingyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
JINAN, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- As of 4 p.m., 24 people have been injured in the 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Pingyuan in Dezhou City of east China's Shandong Province earlier Sunday.
Local authorities said 213 buildings and walls in the earthquake zone were damaged, while transportation, communication, and power supply remain normal.
Over half of the injured in the county have been discharged from the hospital, while the on-site rescue forces have partly withdrawn from the quake zone.
