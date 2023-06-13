Artist in S China's Hainan dedicated to inheriting coconut shell carving

People's Daily Online) 14:15, June 13, 2023

Ke Qiufeng, an artist in Haikou city, south China's Hainan Province, has carved many exquisite handicrafts out of coconut shells while inheriting the technique, which was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008.

Ke Qiufeng works on a coconut shell carving artwork at a workshop in Ruchuan village, Qiongshan district, Haikou city, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

The man's coconut shell carving artworks include a wide range of products such as vases, bowls and pen containers, which are displayed in a workshop in Ruchuan village, Qiongshan district, Haikou.

"I was obsessed with the art form when I saw it for the first time," said Ke, who is in his 50s. He went to work at a coconut shell carving craftwork factory in 1994, and, after learning the skills from a master for 10 years, he started to carve on his own. Now, the man is a provincial-level inheritor of such an intangible cultural heritage.

Making such artwork is very complex, as it involves many steps, like the choosing of the coconut shells, molding, carving, inlaying, and polishing. "You must be meticulous in each of the steps. And it is very easy to hurt yourself when carving," said Ke.

Ke Qiufeng instructs a student in Hainan Vocational University. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

In recent years, the artist has made great efforts to bring elements of today's life to his works to keep pace with the times. As a result, coconut carving artworks with modern elements are more popular among customers.

He also gives lessons on this delicate art form at Hainan Vocational University every week, in an attempt to cultivate coconut shell carving talent.

"I hope more people will get to know, love, and inherit coconut shell carving," he said.

