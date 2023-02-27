Artist works hard to innovate 3,700 year old art of seal carving
Su Donghe carves a seal with a knife. (Photo/CCTV News)
Su Donghe is an inheritor of seal carving in Beijing, and mainly carves thin zhuwen (red characters) on seals. Su began studying seal carving from a number of masters at a young age. He has dedicated his life to spreading its culture and striving to come up with innovative artworks that are aesthetically appealing to people today.
Seal carving is a traditional Chinese art form developed from carving techniques, and has a history of over 3,700 years. In ancient China, a seal was a person’s signature, and was widely used by emperors, officials, writers and artists. Every carved seal is an illustration of its creator’s artistic concepts.
Seal carving became an intangible cultural heritage item on the list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2009.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hui'an stone carving master devotes 36 years of his life to passing on traditional craft
- Leather carving artist in NW China's Qinghai helps disabled people secure jobs
- The art of leaf carving
- Meet Bixie, earliest root carving work discovered in China
- Micro-carving on pencil lead
- Saving spotted seals
- Artist in Ningxia integrates coal carving creations with unique local elements
- Craftsman uses boxwood carving techniques to recreate famous scenes from well-known Chinese classical novels
- 70-year-old artist creates stone shadow carving works to recount scenes from classical Chinese novel
- Post-95s man creates miniature world on pencil stumps
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.