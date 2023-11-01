Int'l conference on ancient walls, castles protection opens in China

Xinhua) 15:49, November 01, 2023

XI'AN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 International Ancient Walls and Castles Alliance Conference opened on Wednesday in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

With the theme of "Protection and Sustainable Development of Ancient Walls," the two-day event is demonstrating the latest conservation efforts for ancient walls and castles worldwide and is also exploring innovative, inclusive ways to protect cultural relics.

More than 40 experts from 10 governing agencies of ancient walls and castles are attending the conference.

Wang Zhewen, an official with the Xi'an city wall management committee, said the conference is expected to help promote mutual learning among those striving to protect ancient walls and castles across the world and expand their global influence.

This is the first offline meeting to be held by the International Ancient Walls and Castles Alliance since it was established in December 2020.

Dedicated to research, conservation and development concerning global ancient walls and castles, the alliance currently boasts 13 member organizations hailing from China, Italy, Britain and Malaysia.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)