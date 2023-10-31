Home>>
Trending in China | Datiehua: Ancient folk art unleashes spectacular molten iron fireworks
(People's Daily App) 13:47, October 31, 2023
"Datiehua," which translates to "striking iron flowers," is a traditional folk art with a history spanning a thousand years. Recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by the Chinese government in 2008, this mesmerizing art form showcases the brilliance of molten iron fireworks illuminating the night sky.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
