Chinese folk art: Dancing bamboo puppet
(People's Daily App) 14:12, February 07, 2023
Have you ever seen a bamboo puppet dance? A Chinese craftsman uses bamboo to make living puppet toys with cute expressions during breaks between tirelessly doing farm work.
(Compiled by Li Qinfang, Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
