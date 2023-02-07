Languages

Tuesday, February 07, 2023

Chinese folk art: Dancing bamboo puppet

(People's Daily App) 14:12, February 07, 2023

Have you ever seen a bamboo puppet dance? A Chinese craftsman uses bamboo to make living puppet toys with cute expressions during breaks between tirelessly doing farm work.

(Compiled by Li Qinfang, Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

