Trending in China | The charms of Chinese fragrant sachets
(People's Daily) 15:21, November 02, 2023
Chinese people have a rich tradition of wearing fragrant sachets, which serve multiple purposes. Not only do these sachets emit a delightful aroma, but they also act as stylish accessories, promote well-being, and are considered tokens of love.
