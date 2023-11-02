Trending in China | The charms of Chinese fragrant sachets

People's Daily) 15:21, November 02, 2023

Chinese people have a rich tradition of wearing fragrant sachets, which serve multiple purposes. Not only do these sachets emit a delightful aroma, but they also act as stylish accessories, promote well-being, and are considered tokens of love.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)