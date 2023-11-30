Trending in China｜Cinnabar red: A symbol of fortune and tradition in Chinese culture

The color red holds great significance in China, with cinnabar being a particularly cherished shade throughout the country's extensive history. It has been associated with good fortune and happiness for thousands of years. Even today, cinnabar remains the most favored and auspicious color in Chinese culture, prominently featured in festivals like the Spring Festival through couplets and lanterns.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

