Languages

Archive

Monday, December 04, 2023

Home>>

Yi brides in beautiful ethnic clothing on high-speed train

(People's Daily App) 16:38, December 04, 2023

Recently, some Yi brides traveled by one of China's high-speed trains to their wedding. Wearing the traditional clothing of their ethnic group, these elegant women created a beautiful scene.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories