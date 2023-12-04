Home>>
Yi brides in beautiful ethnic clothing on high-speed train
December 04, 2023
Recently, some Yi brides traveled by one of China's high-speed trains to their wedding. Wearing the traditional clothing of their ethnic group, these elegant women created a beautiful scene.
