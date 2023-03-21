Home>>
White cloak of the Yi ethnic group
(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 21, 2023
The white cloak, called chaerwa in Chinese, is a hand-sewn woolen poncho-like garment worn by people of the Yi ethnic group in Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture. It usually takes about one month to finish making one white cloak. Yi people wear it to keep warm in daytime and use it for bedding at night. Check out this video to see how beautiful it is.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
