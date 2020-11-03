Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
People of Yao ethnic group perform during harvest festival in Guangxi

(Xinhua)    10:35, November 03, 2020

People of the Yao ethnic group perform during the folk Panwang Festival as well as a harvest festival in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)


