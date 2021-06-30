Home>>
Ethnic groups visit Museum of the Communist Party of China
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 19:40, June 30, 2021
Ethnic groups reread the oath of admission to the Communist Party of China at the Museum of the CPC in Beijing, on June 30, 2021. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]
