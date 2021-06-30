‘The most significant achievement of CPC is the public trust’: Pakistani expert

People's Daily Online) 17:30, June 30, 2021

A Pakistani expert has expressed his best wishes to the Chinese government and people as the country celebrates the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Fireworks are seen above the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. An art performance titled "The Great Journey" was held in Beijing on Monday evening in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

“The most significant achievement of the CPC is the public trust,” Zamir Ahmed Awan, a senior fellow with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan, told People’s Daily Online, adding that the CPC earned that trust by devoting itself to the public and looking after the interests and welfare of the people, which was particularly well demonstrated during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Having studied in China in the 1980s and served as a diplomat in the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing from 2010 to 2016, he had frequent interactions with Chinese officials and the public, including party members. In his opinion, most Party members are “competent, well-trained problem solvers.”

Awan hailed the CPC’s role in leading the country towards prosperity. He said that after the reforms and opening up in 1978, the CPC led the country to emerge as the world’s second largest economy in just four decades, and the elimination of absolute poverty and establishment of a moderately prosperous society in all respects can also be credited to the CPC.

