Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (25)

Xinhua) 11:16, June 30, 2021

A meeting on awarding the titles of outstanding Party members, exemplary Party workers, and advanced community-level Party organizations from across the country is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements and important contributions to the world the CPC has made in the past century, particularly since the 18th National Congress of the CPC.

They also expressed their full confidence that the CPC will embark on a new glorious journey in the next century.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Political parties in Sri Lanka collectively congratulated the CPC on its centenary, saying that under the leadership of the CPC, China has always been a staunch partner and reliable friend for developing countries.

Communist parties in Latin American countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Cuba, Peru and Venezuela, jointly extended their congratulations on the centenary of the CPC.

They said that under Xi's leadership, the CPC has honored its promise to seek happiness for its people and has been continuously making great achievements, which proves convincingly that building socialism is not only possible, but also absolutely necessary for the well-being of humanity.

A general view shows the city's skyline in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

The following dignitaries have also sent congratulatory messages:

Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Fatherland party and former Ukrainian prime minister;

Muhammad Mohaqiq, leader of People's Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan;

Talal Arslan, head of the Lebanese Democratic Party;

Humam Hamoudi, president of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq;

Abdulraham Al-Saqqaf, general secretary of the Yemeni Socialist Party;

Hafedh Zouari, chairman of the Tunisia-India-China friendship group of Tunisia's Assembly of the Representatives of the People;

Vania Roxana Avila Garcia, vice president of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean;

Martin Schulz, president of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, Germany.

Patrick Le Hyaric, director of French Communist Party newspaper The Humanity;

Akinobu Ito, president of Japan-China Workers Exchange Association.

