Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (24)

Xinhua) 10:15, June 30, 2021

Fireworks are seen above the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements and important contributions to the world the CPC has made in the past century, particularly since the 18th National Congress of the CPC.

They also expressed their full confidence that the CPC will embark on a new glorious journey in the next century.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Chairman of the Communist Party of Tajikistan Miroj Abdulloyev said that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have chosen the right direction and made substantial progress in the cause of national and social development.

Mohamed Sajid, secretary general of the Constitutional Union Party of Morocco, said history has witnessed and will go on to witness that the CPC will continue to make greater contributions to mankind in line with the traditional values of the ancient Chinese nation.

Kawa Mahmoud, secretary of the Central Committee of the Kurdistan Communist Party/Iraq, said the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by Xi is conducive to promoting world development and improving global governance.

Tomislav Nikolic, president of Serbia's National Council for Cooperation with China and Russia and also former president of Serbia, said that the CPC has overcome various difficulties and challenges and increasingly shown strong leadership, and now the party is leading the Chinese people to realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Former President of North Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov said that the CPC has led China to firmly follow a path that promotes the country's progress and people's well-being, and has set a model of selfless dedication and staying true to the original aspiration.

