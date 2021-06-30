Experts attribute extensive support for CPC to "People First" philosophy

Xinhua) 08:40, June 30, 2021

Dong Yue, the secretary of the Hedong village branch of the Communist Party of China, plays with his daughter after a day's work in the woods of Hedong Village in Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 10, 2020. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)

This concept of governance is "to serve the broadest range of the people, not to serve a few people," said Chen Gang, assistant director of the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore.

Such a concept has been applied to every aspect of China's social, political and economic life, which helps the CPC gain a broad mass base, he added.

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- New China Research, the think tank of the Xinhua News Agency, on Monday released a research report on the political commitment of the Communist Party of China (CPC) ahead of the Party's centenary.

Echoing the report, titled "People First: Political Commitment of the Century-old Communist Party of China," experts around the world believe that the key to the CPC's success over the past century is its people-centered philosophy.

"Putting people in the first place" is a basic ruling philosophy of the CPC. It means serving the people wholeheartedly and putting the people as the fundamental starting point in formulating policies and governing the country, said Chen Gang, assistant director of the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore.

This concept of governance is "to serve the broadest range of the people, not to serve a few people," Chen said, adding that such a concept has been applied to every aspect of China's social, political and economic life, which helps the CPC gain a broad mass base.

Farmers pick tea leaves at Wulilu tea garden in Baisha Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, June 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar, said that the CPC has enabled consensus-building and participatory governance where everybody "respective of their geographical position, irrespective of their rank, within government, within the societal system," has a contribution and their voices can be heard, resulting in "a very high degree of public trust in government."

The people-centered leadership of the CPC values people's interests, welfare and sustainability, the expert added.

In terms of the CPC's governance, likely the most important factor is to "increase the party's role in the governance of China as well as the governance of the party itself, starting most famously with the anti-corruption campaign," said Robert Lawrence Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation.

By combatting corruption, the Party "increases public trust, augmenting confidence in the Party's continuing leadership ... so that the Party functions more effectively, making decisions for the general good, not biased by personal gain," Kuhn said.

Aerial photo shows villagers drying chrysanthemum flowers in Jinxi Village of Xima Township, Longli County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Somchith Souksavath, assistant to the president of the Lao Academy of Social Sciences, said the CPC's aim is to leave "no one behind" domestically by improving livelihoods and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind internationally.

Such consistency of the CPC's internal and external policies is convincing, he said.

Congratulating the CPC on its poverty alleviation achievements, Zamir Awan, deputy director of the Center for Chinese Studies, National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan, said that "this really, really was a contribution to human beings all over the world."

The CPC is "not only relegating poverty from China inside but also helping many other countries to overcome poverty," he said, adding that Pakistan is a beneficiary of the Belt and Road Initiative, and particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which has greatly raised living standards by improving power supplies and infrastructure in Pakistan.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)