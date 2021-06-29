Themed tram in operation to celebrate CPC centennial

Ecns.cn) 15:36, June 29, 2021

A tram with the theme of the 3rd National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) is officially in operation in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province to celebrate the centennial of CPC on June 28, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Jimin)

The 3rd National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party was held in Guangzhou from June 12 to 20 in 1923.

