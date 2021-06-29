Books for CPC history education published in ethnic minority languages

Xinhua) 10:45, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Four books, designated for the Communist Party of China (CPC) history learning and education, have been published in ethnic minority languages.

The books are Xi Jinping's book on CPC history, the compilation of selected discourses of Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao on the history of CPC, the book on 100 questions and answers regarding Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the brief history of the CPC.

The books have been translated and reviewed. They were published by the Ethnic Publishing House and other publishers, and are available nationwide.

