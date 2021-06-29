Xinhua issues research report on CPC's political commitment

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- New China Research (NCR), the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, on Monday released a research report on the political commitment of the Communist Party of China (CPC) ahead of the Party's centenary.

Titled "People First: Political Commitment of the Century-old Communist Party of China," the report examines the development of the CPC from a party of 50-plus members to the world's largest political party boasting over 91 million members. It notes that the process has become one of the most noteworthy political phenomena.

When Western academic theories cannot explain the success of the CPC, new research paradigms should be established to seek answers from the Party's own theories and practices, according to the report.

The report has three chapters: "why have the Chinese people chosen the CPC," "how does the CPC represent the people" and "what contributions does the CPC make to human progress."

The CPC enjoys the wholehearted support of the broadest possible majority of the people, which has not changed with the passage of time, the report says.

The CPC has made clear its commitment to its founding mission, adopted a tried-and-true democratic system, built a relationship of trust between the Party and the people, and formed an effective supervision system, the report says.

The report says that from the perspective of the political advancement of mankind, the secret to the CPC's success in making China increasingly prosperous and strong can provide other countries with a useful reference for party building and state governance.

The report encapsulates the secret of the CPC's success in five English letters: ABCDE, and stresses that the CPC does not seek to export China's model, nor does it ask other countries to follow in China's footsteps.

Poverty relief assistants Liu Ying (1st L) and He Changle (2nd L), and village officials help carry melons planted by villagers in Dongqin Village, Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A| All for the People

Standing on the people's side represents the fundamental political stance of the CPC, and the past 100 years saw the CPC make serving the people the starting point and ultimate purpose of all of its actions and institutional design.

B| Blueprint Drawing

The past 100 years of the CPC is a history of continuous hard work. The CPC is adept at making long-term strategic plans based on the people's interests, setting goals for each stage of development, and translating a blueprint into reality with force and tenacity, like a hammer driving a nail.

C| Capacity Building

The governance capacity of the CPC is multifaceted and covers all fronts. Its capacity building concerning political awareness, theoretical competence, organization and conduct in particular attracts global attention.

Aerial photo taken on April 13, 2019 shows a container wharf at Qinzhou port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

D| Development Shared

The CPC is working on the formulation of an action plan to promote common prosperity, under which more development outcomes could be shared by all the people in a fairer way. Efforts such as jointly pursuing the Belt and Road Initiative and promoting South-South cooperation also attest to the CPC's vision for promoting shared and common development worldwide.

E| Effective Governance

Be it everyday governance or emergency responses, human resources, as well as technological, material and financial resources, can always be effectively brought together across regions and sectors under the CPC's leadership.

Chinese and foreign scholars believe that the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity is a major theoretical innovation that goes beyond the differences of country, race and system in improving the global governance system and promoting sustainable development and the progress of human society. It is in the fundamental interests and meets the universal expectations of the international community, says the report.

File photo shows experts of the Chinese medical team and local medical staff posing for a photo amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of the Congo, May 26, 2020. (Xinhua)

The CPC explores ways to solve multiple prominent challenges facing the international community and develop a community with a shared future for humanity from three dimensions: promoting peace built by all, development beneficial to all, and mutual learning among civilizations, according to the report.

Full Text: People First: Political Commitment of the Century-old Communist Party of China

