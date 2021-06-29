Hong Kong to issue stamps to commemorate CPC centenary

HONG KONG, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Hongkong Post announced on Monday the release of a commemorative stamp issue and associated philatelic products on the theme of "the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC)" on July 1.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. Hongkong Post said in a statement it will issue a set of four stamps and a stamp sheetlet on that theme in commemoration of this momentous occasion.

As for the presentation pack, it comes with a set of four commemorative stamps and a stamp sheetlet. Its cover shows the silhouettes of various iconic buildings and famous attractions in Beijing or in Hong Kong, such as the Temple of Heaven in Beijing and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, said Hongkong Post.

It said the first day cover adopts a bright tone embellished with fireworks to create a joyful and festive ambience, which also symbolizes Hong Kong's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

