Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (27)

Xinhua) 16:23, June 30, 2021

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the CPC's glorious history and great achievements and conveyed their hope to work with the CPC to build a better world.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Saad Hariri, president of Lebanese Future Movement party and prime minister-designate of Lebanon, said under General Secretary Xi's leadership, the CPC has defended the interests of the Chinese people while building a community with a shared future for mankind, and has promoted the equity and justice of the human society.

Bambang Soesatyo, chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia, said the CPC and the assembly have established a sound relationship of mutual benefits, and will further foster the vigorous development of bilateral cooperation to benefit the people of the two countries and those around the world.

Natalia Kochanova, chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, said that the CPC has always been at the helm of China's national development, stood the test of times, and facilitated a giant leap forward in China's economic and social development, which has won the support of all Chinese people.

Sean O Fearghail, speaker of the lower house of the Irish parliament, said that practice has repeatedly proven that the CPC boasts infinite energy, enthusiasm and wisdom in leading the Chinese people to solve major challenges.

Shahzad Waseem, leader of the House in Senate of Pakistan and a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said that the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, proposed by General Secretary Xi, is conducive to promoting the construction of a more open, inclusive and balanced international system.

Aleksandar Vulin, Serbian interior minister and president of the Movement of Socialists of Serbia, said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has become a major country in the world and brought benefits to the development and progress of all humankind.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)