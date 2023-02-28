Fire-worshipping festival celebrated in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:03, February 28, 2023

Performers play musical instruments in the “Axi Jihuo” festival, in Hongwan village, Mile city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Pu Jiayong)

People of the Yi ethic group held the “Axi Jihuo” festival, a fire-worshipping festival in Hongwan village, Mile city, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Feb. 22, 2023, attracting large numbers of visitors from home and abroad.

Held on the third day of the second month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the festival is the most important ritual for the Axi people of the Yi ethnic group in Mile.

Participants drew patterns related to a fire on their bodies and faces. Wearing “skirts” made of reed leaves and flax, they danced to imitate the primitive people.

The traditional customs of Yi people are well preserved in Hongwan village. The village has prompted countryside tourism and rural vitalization by staging the festival.

