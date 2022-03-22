Experts highlight protection of rights of ethnic minority groups

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and foreign experts highlighted the importance of respecting and safeguarding the economic, social, and cultural rights of ethnic minority groups at a seminar on Monday.

The seminar is a side event of the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. It took place online and offline at the Minzu University of China in Beijing.

China embraces a human rights philosophy that centers on the people, upholds equality among all ethnic groups, and endeavors to improve the rights of all people in a coordinated manner for a growing sense of gain, happiness, and security, said Tian Liangang, deputy head of the China Ethnic Minorities' Association for External Exchanges.

The Communist Party of China has been enhancing the assistance and development in areas with large ethnic minority populations and made remarkable achievements, said Bai Yu, a professor with the Minzu University of China.

Robert Lee, an expert at Northwest Minzu University, said that all ethnic groups in China worked together to make the country better.

Participants of the seminar agreed that Chinese people of all ethnic groups enjoy rights to equality and freedom, and economic, social, and cultural services. They added efforts should be improved to allow exchanges and sharing of experience to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

