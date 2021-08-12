Oroqen people in north China witness astonishing changes in their life

Xinhua) 08:25, August 12, 2021

In this combo photo, the upper part taken in 1961 shows two Oroqen women making handicrafts; and the lower part taken by Lian Zhen on Aug. 5, 2021 shows Oroqen woman Ge Shumei and her daughter-in-law A Liyan checking a handmade head decoration in Ali River Township of Oroqen Autonomous Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Oroqen, dubbed "China's last hunting ethnic minority," is one of the smallest ethnic groups in China. They used to live a nomadic life, hunting in the forests. After the establishment of the Oroqen Autonomous Banner in 1951, the lives of the Oroqen people changed for the better. By 1958, many of the region's nomads had settled down and changed the way they lived and worked. The Oroqen people made a tremendous leap from primitive tribes to modern civilization. The past seven decades have witnessed astonishing changes in their life. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)