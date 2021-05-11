Home>>
Ethnic minority proportion in China's population rises
(Xinhua) 11:03, May 11, 2021
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The proportion of ethnic minority groups in China's mainland population has risen to 8.89 percent, according to data from the latest national census conducted in 2020.
The proportion was up 0.4 percentage points from 2010, when China conducted its previous census, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The population of ethnic minority groups increased 10.26 percent to 125.47 million from 2010, while that of Han Chinese grew 4.93 percent to 1.28631 billion, accounting for 91.11 percent of the total population, the NBS data showed.
