Chinese people aged 60 or above account for 18.7 percent of total population: latest census data

Xinhua) 10:28, May 11, 2021

Children help families to sell local specialties in Tongban hamlet, Yajiao Village of Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese people aged 60 or above account for 18.7 percent of the total population, 5.44 percentage points higher than the level in 2010 when the previous census was conducted, according to the latest census data released on Tuesday.

