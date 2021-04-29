Video: We Are China

China's population continues to grow in 2020: NBS

Xinhua) 16:23, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's population continued to grow in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

Specific data will be released in the 7th national population census bulletin, the NBS said in a brief statement on its website.

The 7th national population census was launched in November last year.

