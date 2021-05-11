China's population grows 0.53 pct on average annually in past decade: official data

Xinhua) 10:29, May 11, 2021

People walk on a commercial street in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's population on the mainland has grown by 0.53 percent annually on average in the past decade, according to the seventh national census data.

