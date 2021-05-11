China's urban residents up to 63.89 pct of total population: official data

Xinhua) 10:30, May 11, 2021

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's population living in urban areas on the mainland totaled 901.99 million, representing 63.89 percent of the total, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, citing data from the seventh national population census.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)