China releases 7th population census data
The State Council Information Office held a news conference on the outcome of the seventh national population census on Tuesday. Here are the highlights:
- Chinese mainland registers a population of 1.41 billion, with an annual growth rate of 0.53 percent in the past decade, down from 0.57 percent recorded from 2000 to 2010.
- Chinese aged 60 and above reached 264.02 million, or 18.70 percent of population, up 5.44 percentage points from 2010.
- A total of 845,697 foreigners are living on the Chinese mainland, compared with 593,832 a decade ago.
Sex ratio heading to a more balanced direction
- The number of male in China has reached 723.34 million, accounting for 51.24 of the whole population, while the female reached 688.44 million, or 48.76 percent.
- The male to female ratio stands at 105.07, which is a slight drop compared with that in 2010.
- The sex ratio at birth is 111.3, falling 6.8 from that in the last census.
