Sixth ethnic minority art festival concludes in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:53, September 25, 2021

Artists perform at the closing gala of the sixth ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2021. The festival, which kicked off on Aug. 31, concluded here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)