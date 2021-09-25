Home>>
Sixth ethnic minority art festival concludes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:53, September 25, 2021
Artists perform at the closing gala of the sixth ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2021. The festival, which kicked off on Aug. 31, concluded here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Opening gala of sixth ethnic minority art festival held in Beijing
- Oroqen people in north China witness astonishing changes in their life
- Ethnic minority proportion in China's population rises
- One photo, two different fates of ethnic minorities
- Northeast China's ethnic minority families shake off poverty
- CPPCC launches training class for national political advisors of ethnic minority groups, religious circles
- Xi encourages ethnic minority people to create better future
- Ethnic minority officials begin annual central unit program
- Prefecture-level city with most ethnic minority groups in China
- Dong ethnic minority women celebrate harvest in Guangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.