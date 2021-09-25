Languages

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Sixth ethnic minority art festival concludes in Beijing

(Xinhua) 14:53, September 25, 2021

Artists perform at the closing gala of the sixth ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2021. The festival, which kicked off on Aug. 31, concluded here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)


