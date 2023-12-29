CRT Line 18 officially starts initial operation in SW China
A staff member guides people to board a train of Chongqing Rail Transit Line 18 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 28, 2023. Chongqing Rail Transit (CRT) Line 18, which is 29 kilometers long and has 19 stations, officially started initial operation on Thursday. So far, a total of 13 rail transit lines are in operation in the city with an operating length reaching 538 kilometers. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Passengers are seen at Tiaodeng station of Chongqing Rail Transit Line 18 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 28, 2023. Chongqing Rail Transit (CRT) Line 18, which is 29 kilometers long and has 19 stations, officially started initial operation on Thursday. So far, a total of 13 rail transit lines are in operation in the city with an operating length reaching 538 kilometers. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows a train of Chongqing Rail Transit Line 18 passing on a bridge in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing Rail Transit (CRT) Line 18, which is 29 kilometers long and has 19 stations, officially started initial operation on Thursday. So far, a total of 13 rail transit lines are in operation in the city with an operating length reaching 538 kilometers. (Photo by Luo Bin/Xinhua)
