China's ice-snow province Heilongjiang sees surging railway travels

Xinhua) 13:55, December 28, 2023

HARBIN, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's northeasternmost province, Heilongjiang, has received 10.09 million tourists via railway, up 372 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

The province's capital city, Harbin, and the country's northernmost cities, Mohe and Yichun, stand out as top destinations for ice and snow tourism.

Statistics indicate that Yabuli West Station, the skiing resort, saw an 80 percent increase in daily passenger volume, and Mohe Station saw a 145 percent growth, both surpassing historical records.

Heilongjiang Province has abundant ice-and-snow resources, making it a popular destination for winter tourism in China and attracting numerous tourists from home and abroad.

