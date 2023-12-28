Winter fishing event held in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 13:07, December 28, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows a winter fishing event on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The winter fishing event in Heilongjiang Province, featuring more than 25 fishing events across 18 county-level locations, will extend until the end of March of the next year. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People perform during a winter fishing event on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2023.

People perform during a winter fishing event on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2023.

People perform during a winter fishing event on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2023.

People catch fish on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2023.

People fish on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2023.

People fish on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2023.

People fish on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 27, 2023.

